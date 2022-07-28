ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach City council approved $1 million for the newly formed Orange Beach School system, making it the second appropriation of funds in three months.

In April, the council gave the school system $1 million for operating expenses. Orange Beach Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes explained how the funds are acquired on a monthly basis for the new school system.

“Well every month our CEFO will approach the city council and ask for $1 million appropriation and that’s basically operating costs for our school system,” said Wilkes.

Wilkes said that the annual budget for the school system is around $13 million, which covers teacher salaries and other school essentials. Wilkes said he’s excited to start the school year.

“There is a lot of excitement. We have a lot of new faces, we have all new responsibilities and roles, so, we are just very excited to get started,” said Wilkes.

Orange Beach School System will have their first day Aug. 10.