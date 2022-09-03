ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is a popular spot to spend Labor Day and while the large crowds and long waits may not be ideal, restaurant owners and servers look forward to the holiday weekend every year.

Owner of Fresh off the Boat restaurant, David Buster, told News 5 Labor Day weekend always brings in the most income for the restaurant.

“You know generally Labor Day kind of ends up being the last hoorah for the summer season and we are expecting to have a great crowd,” said Buster. “There is a lot of people in town, decent traffic on the roads you know with all the concerts and everything going on, I definitely expect to see a lot of business this weekend.”

According to John Gerard, the assistant general manager of Cobalt, the busiest weekends are July 4th and Labor Day, and every year, the restaurant has broken their record for business from Labor Day weekend.

“We’ve been very busy all year long and people have enjoyed Orange Beach, and for this weekend, we are definitely or probably going to set some records,” said Gerard. “Last night was extremely busy and tonight we anticipate the same thing and tomorrow, Labor Day, is the biggest day of the weekend for everyone out here.”

Gerard also said that he expects the biggest crowd and most income on Sunday as the long weekend vacations come to an end.