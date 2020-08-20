Orange Beach restaurant vandalized overnight

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — An Orange Beach restaurant was vandalized Wednesday night. Drawings and writings were discovered on signs, fencing, and throughout other parts of the property. It happened at Anchor Bar & Grill on Wilson Boulevard.







The restaurant posted to its Facebook page asking the public for help in identifying whoever is responsible. If you have any information you’re urged to call Orange Beach Police.

