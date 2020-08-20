Orange Beach restaurant vandalized overnight

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — An Orange Beach restaurant was vandalized Wednesday night. Drawings and writings were discovered on signs, fencing, and throughout other parts of the property. It happened at Anchor Bar & Grill on Wilson Boulevard.

The restaurant posted to its Facebook page asking the public for help in identifying whoever is responsible. If you have any information you’re urged to call Orange Beach Police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories