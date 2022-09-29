ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The newest festival in Baldwin County is almost ready to let freedom ring!

On Thursday afternoon, the second annual Freedom Fest at the Wharf in Orange Beach welcomed vendors from across the region to start setting up.

City of Orange Beach spokesman Marc Anderson discusses this year’s festivities.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” said Anderson. “There will be something for everybody,” and he may be right.

Almost 100 vendors are setting up shop for the three-day festival and it’s not only arts and crafts but there are a dozen food vendors and the Bama Coast Crusin car show with more than 200 cars set up along Main Street at the Wharf.

Arts and crafts vendor Diane Corcoran is back again this year.

“It was packed last year,” said Corcoran. “The food lines were all the way across the parking lot and it was bumper to bumper coming off that hill right there.”

In just the second year, the festival has already drawn quite a following according to Eddie Allen setting up his spot for the weekend.

“People come out here and have a good time, they have a really good time,” said Allen. “They have good food, good vendors and good merchandise and that’s why we come.”

The festival runs:

Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A benefit concert and patriotic speakers event will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 starting at 1 p.m.