Orange Beach rape suspect in court Monday afternoon

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set at 50 thousand dollars for a Pensacola man charged with first-degree rape over the weekend.

67-year-old Gary Argo told the judge “he did not rape that girl” in court as his bond was being set.

Prosecutors say several independent witnesses became concerned about activity in the back of a taxi cab Saturday on Loop Road and called police.

An investigation led to the arrest of Argo. If he is released on bond the judge also required that he wear an ankle monitor and be placed on house arrest.

