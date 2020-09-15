ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to worsening weather conditions, the Orange Beach Police Department is asking all non-residents to not come to Orange Beach until the roadways are safe. Police say, “We are not open for sightseeing.”
LATEST STORIES
- Both Trump and Biden’s plans for oil industry could be disastrous, experts worry
- Men on motorcycles accused of harassing Yellowstone bison
- Hurricane Sally postpones high school football games in Pensacola area
- VIDEO: Dog playing in Dog River flood waters
- Orange Beach Police: ‘We are not open for sightseeing’