Orange Beach Police: ‘We are not open for sightseeing’

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to worsening weather conditions, the Orange Beach Police Department is asking all non-residents to not come to Orange Beach until the roadways are safe. Police say, “We are not open for sightseeing.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories