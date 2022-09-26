ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area.

According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used the name Sgt. Smith and he asks for money in order to “clear” the person’s name.

Officials said they will not ever call anyone to ask for money and normally do not call about warrants. Anyone with questions can contact the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-9777.