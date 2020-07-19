Orange Beach Police warn of phone scams using prepaid/gift cards

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Orange Beach Police Department want people to be on the lookout for scammers trying to trick victims into sending prepaid gift cards. A Facebook post over the weekend says the scam usually starts when a scammer calls a victim claiming to be with a utility company, local government, or law enforcement. The scammer aggressively badgers the victim for payment via some sort of gift card. They often threaten the victim with jail time or deportation depending on the setup.

The news release says utility companies and government agencies will not demand immediate payment via gift cards. They recommend being suspicious of anyone who demands immediate payment.