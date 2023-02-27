ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Orange Beach and beaches along the Gulf Coast will soon be packed with spring breakers starting the first weekend of March. The Orange Beach Police Department is giving everyone one last warning before they arrive.

Trent Johnson with Orange Beach Police Department said officers will not be taking it easy on anyone this year.

“If you are under the age of 21 and we find you with alcohol, you will immediately go to jail,” said Johnson. “There will be no warnings unlike before. You are going to jail.”

Johnson also explained that Perdido Pass seems to be popular for underage drinkers and there is also a hot spot for finding illegal drugs. This year, OBPD has a solution for the problem.

“The state has allowed us to put up barricades actually blocking off part of that area,” said Johnson. “The parts where the kids tend to hide behind the columns and the pillars that hold up the bridge in that area. The kids will now be out in the open, and I think that is a big deterrent.”

Brian Johnston has lived in Orange Beach for 30 years and has experienced various spring break seasons. He told News 5 Orange Beach Police get better each year with controlling the spring break crowds and keeping the beaches family-friendly.

“I feel like they do a pretty good job how they have been doing it the past few spring breaks,” said Johnston. “I feel like they do the best they can and a good job in my opinion.”

Orange Beach Police department also said they will increase their patrol units by 50% patrolling all over Orange Beach during the spring break season.