ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a home invasion suspect from early Friday morning on Canal Road.

OBPD said they received a report of a home invasion “shortly after midnight” on Friday, March 24 on Canal Road. The complaint said an unknown man in his mid 30s to early 40s broke into another man’s home.

The victim described the suspect as a white man wearing a blue hoodie, beanie and camouflage mask. According to the release, he is between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10.

“He was physically restrained while the suspect stole items from his home,” according to the release. The victim told police the suspect then left in the victim’s 2014 Chevrolet Silvervado with an Alabama license plate.

Police said the car was last seen in the Loxley area at around 3:15 a.m..

You are urged to contact the OBPD at 251-981-9777 with any information in reference to this incident.