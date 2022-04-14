ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police say a wrecker company is scamming residents in Baldwin County.

Police say Earl’s Towing Service does not have a business license in Orange Beach and they have reportedly overcharged those using the services in the area. Orange Beach Police posted the warning on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The full post is below:

“Please do not use a wrecker company by the name of Earl’s Towing Service. They claim to have a business in Orange Beach, but they do not have a business license in Orange Beach and it has been reported that they are operating and overcharging individuals in the community. If you need a wrecker service, please feel free to contact dispatch for a list of local companies. 251-981-9777,” it read.