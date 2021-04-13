Orange Beach Police say suspect in TN child sex crimes committed suicide

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) 52-year-old Dane Appalsammy had been in Orange Beach just over a week for a family vacation. When his family returned to Tennessee, he stayed behind according to Orange Beach Police.

He checked into a smaller room at the same resort and two days after his family left police say he committed suicide by jumping from an 11th floor balcony.

A guest in a second floor room called police after hearing a noise early Sunday morning and discovered Appalsammy’s body.

Last summer, Appalsammy was arrested after a Tennessee grand jury indicted him on three counts of aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a minor and three counts of rape of a child. He was scheduled to be back in a Tennessee courtroom on Friday.

When police went into Appalsammy’s room, they say it was very clean and neat and Appalsammy had already packed his bags. They say there was no evidence of foul play or that he accidentally fell from the balcony and they did not find a suicide note.