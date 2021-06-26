Orange Beach Police looking for suspected gun thief on Ono Island

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say they’re looking for a suspected gun thief. Police released images of a man and a burgundy-colored vehicle he may be driving. According to a Facebook Post Friday, Police say this person is wanted for the theft of several handguns from Ono Island homes. The post also says if you see him, don’t make contact with him. Call Orange Beach Police.

Few other details are available at present. The post doesn’t indicate how this person may have gained access to the gated island community nor how many homes may have been hit.

