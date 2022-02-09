ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Orange Beach Police Department are looking for a woman suspected of stealing an SUV.

The woman was captured on security footage inside a hotel elevator. She is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post from the OBPD. Officers urge residents to use caution since she may be carrying a stolen handgun.

Officers are also looking for any tips relating to the stolen SUV. The SUV is gray and has a white sticker on the right side of the rear window.

If you have any information about the crime, call Investigator Malone at 251-981-1206 or the OBPD at 251-981-9777.