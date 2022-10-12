ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said is suspected of assaulting a cashier at a local drug store on Sept. 29, according to a Facebook post from the OBPD.

The man is wanted for questioning, according to the post. The two photos taken from the store’s surveillance cameras show the man wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a hat. The woman is seen wearing a black shirt and red pants.

If anyone has any information or recognizes the unidentified man and woman in the above photos, you are encouraged to notify Investigator Demers at 251-981-6576.