ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who they accuse of stealing beer.

According to officials, the man who is accused of stealing the beer has done this before. He has allegedly stolen beer from a number of convenience stores on multiple different occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Demers with the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-6576.