ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who they believe is involved in some burglaries.

Officials said the man they are looking for has been involved in “several recent burglaries/thefts” that took place at a local business. Orange Beach Police released surveillance video of the man at a storage unit. The video shows the man walking from the back of a grey pickup truck to the driver’s side before getting in and shutting the door.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Orange Beach Police Department.