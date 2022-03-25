ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A chrome-plated world of graphics, big wheels and sky-high lift kits. Tricked-out and jacked-up trucks, cars and motorcycles are all part of the Orange Beach Invasion at The Wharf this weekend.

“I just like seeing all the nice trucks and maybe one day I can have money like this,” said Aaron Wright from Greenville taking a look around Friday morning.

“I couldn’t ask for a better place to throw an event.” Robby Bryant is the event promoter. “You are going to see vehicles here from lifted to lower trucks, cars, Volkswagons, classics, hot rods. There is such a mix.”











Last year, the show got a little out of hand for law enforcement. “The loud mufflers, the horns, stereos. They bother our citizens. They bother our guests,” said Lt. Trent Johnson with Orange Beach Police. So, this year a warning to those who want to show off after the show.

“When they enter the roadway their under-carriage lights can’t be on,” said Johnson. “Their headlights need to be the proper height. They can’t be above 54 inches, that type of thing.”

By the end of the weekend, an estimated 40 to 45 thousand people will have invaded the truck show. Bryant says not everyone will be welcome. “Hey, don’t come to Orange Beach Invasion if you are planning to act the fool in town because that is not the town for it.”

Just over double the amount of police officers will be working this weekend both at the event and on patrol.