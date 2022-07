ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating reports of a gunman at Phoneix on the Bay.

EMA, the Orange Beach Fire Department and police are on scene. Currently, police have not found a shooter. Families are being told to stay in their units at this time while law enforcement investigates, according to police.

