ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police department investigated Orange Beach Middle and High School after hearing a rumor about a gun on campus.

After investigating, officers determined there was no weapon on campus. The school system sent an email to parents to alert them about the situation. The student responsible for the incident will face disciplinary action by the school system.

The email to parents read:

Good afternoon parents,

The Baldwin County Public School System is committed to the safety of our students and further, being transparent with our parents. We wanted to reach out about information going around about a weapon on our campus. Since we have been aware of the claims, school administration, our SRO and the orange Beach Police Department have diligently been looking into the matter and nothing has been found to support it.

The investigation is continuing and is now in the hands of Orange Beach Police

If any further updates are needed, you will hear from me. As they often do, rumors may start to spread and I encourage you to not participate in those. Confirmed information will be sent by me, the school system and law enforcement.

Dr. Robbie Smith, Orange Beach Middle/High School Principal