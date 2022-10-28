ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police Department is dedicated to water safety, especially during tourist season. The department has been in need of an extra patrol boat for a while and recently received a grant from Homeland Security that will cover 75% of the cost.

Shawn White, with Orange Beach Police Department, said the new boat is definitely a need and the grant helps them out a lot with the cost.

“The total grant is for $430,000, and the city will have to pay I think $107,000 out of that,” White said.

The department has two types of boats and this new one will be for one specific duty.

“We need a smaller boat for around the islands and doing things inshore,” White said.

The funding will also go toward purchasing specialized equipment for the new police boat.

“We also have life-saving devices, we have AEDs on all our boats, we have medical equipment on our boats, we have throw rings for rescuing swimmers in distress, and then ladders if we need to pull people out of the water if need be,” White said.

White said the new boat should arrive and be in the water by this time next year.