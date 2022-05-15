ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Boating safety is important. Especially when you live near the water. Members of the Orange Beach Police Department and US Coast Guard Pensacola will be teaching boating safety this week.

According to a post on the Orange Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, they will hold a safety day at Orange Beach Elementary School this Thursday. They say the program is for more than 400 kids. The day includes presentations on boating safety and how to properly wear a life jacket.

According to the post: “The Coast Guard Auxiliary will also be presenting boating safety to the kindergarten classes in the Sea Sand and Stars building located just behind the elementary school. Each of the four kindergarten class will experience a make-believe boat trip, and learning about safety on the water.”