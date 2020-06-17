Orange Beach Police Chief Steve Brown officially appointed during city council meeting

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — There was an evident addition to Tuesday’s city council meeting: a wall lined — and a hallway packed — with women and men in uniform.

“It’s absolutely wonderful having the support of the men and women that you lead,” said Chief Steve Brown, who all the aforementioned officers were there to support.

He’s been working the chief post since November, but officially appointed during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Brown is also the first Orange Beach Police Chief to move up the ranks and be promoted to chief from within.

“I’ve been here with the department over 25 years as a sworn officer — but a little over 27 total working part-time as a radio operator and a reserve officer,” he said.

He’s carrying the title during a time when police departments across the country are under a microscope.

“There’s no doubt there are unprecedented challenges as it relates to law enforcement specifically. There are other challenges like the pandemic that relate to law enforcement as well,” Brown said.

