Orange Beach police chief resigns

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police Chief Joe Fierro has resigned, announcing his resignation on Facebook Wednesday evening.

He says his resignation takes effect on December 4.

The full post reads:

Dear Orange Beach Community,
I have resigned my position as Chief of Police effective December 4, 2019. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your police chief. I can assure each of you that you have fine, committed officers and staff serving and protecting you everyday. I leave with a heavy heart but know you will be well taken care of. My best to all of you and I hope to see you when I am out and about. Take care.
Sincerely,
Joe Fierro
Chief of Police

