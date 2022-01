Orange Beach Police asking help in identifying suspect

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police have gone to Facebook to ask the public for help in identifying a suspect.

OBPD asks in the Facebook post “does anybody recognize this subject?”

The man pictured is wanted for questioning in a theft at a local business. The suspect may be driving a gray pickup truck.

If anyone has any information you are asked to call Investigator Malone at 251-981-1206.