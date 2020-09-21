Orange Beach Police arrest Texas travelers on marijuana, controlled substance charges

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department arrested a group of individuals from Texas Sunday for unlawful possession of marijuana and controlled substances.

Police say these individuals attempted to drive into the city even though they were already advised to turn around since they did not give a legitimate reason for being there.

Various narcotics were found in their possession as well as items that appeared to be stolen, according to Police.

Police named the individuals arrested as Jose Vargas, Jesse Rodriguez, Veneieck Cage, Alan Coleman. A 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested as well but his name cannot be shared due to being a minor.

LATEST STORIES: