Orange Beach police arrest man wanted in Publix Pharmacy robbery

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after a brief chase. The man was wanted for a robbery at the Publix Pharmacy located at 25771 Perdido Beach Boulevard that took place around 10:00 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Lee Stinson from Hammond, Louisiana. Police say Stinson was unarmed but used force against the pharmacy clerk. He then fled the store on foot where investigators and patrol units chased him and took him into custody.

Police believe Stinson committed the crime to support his drug addiction.

Stinson is facing the following charges: (Felony) – Robbery 3rd, (Felony) – Poss. Of Controlled Substance x 3, (Misdemeanor) – Eluding Law Enforcement, (Misdemeanor) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories