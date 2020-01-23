Orange Beach police arrest man wanted in Publix Pharmacy robbery

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after a brief chase. The man was wanted for a robbery at the Publix Pharmacy located at 25771 Perdido Beach Boulevard that took place around 10:00 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Lee Stinson from Hammond, Louisiana. Police say Stinson was unarmed but used force against the pharmacy clerk. He then fled the store on foot where investigators and patrol units chased him and took him into custody.

Police believe Stinson committed the crime to support his drug addiction.

Stinson is facing the following charges: (Felony) – Robbery 3rd, (Felony) – Poss. Of Controlled Substance x 3, (Misdemeanor) – Eluding Law Enforcement, (Misdemeanor) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

