Orange Beach PD: Only minor thefts, no looting

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of the Spanish Fort Police Department are giving back to a community hit hard by Hurricane Sally. Officers distributed more than 200 plates of burgers and beans at their headquarters in the Eastern Shore Shopping Centre.

Police Chief John Barber said people have been very supportive of the Spanish Fort Police Department, by giving officers meals it allows them to stay on the street longer to help with Sally Recovery. He said it was their chance to give back to people who may not have electricity or who are still trying to clean up from the storm. It's one less thing to worry about. Barber said it was an overwhelming show of support.