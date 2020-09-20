Orange Beach PD: Only minor thefts, no looting

Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department wants to quell rumors about widespread looting on Pleasure Island.

Police say minor property theft cases have been reporting, but there is no looting or serious issues.

Law enforcement from across the state will be in South Baldwin county to help with patrols.

