ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department wants to quell rumors about widespread looting on Pleasure Island.
Police say minor property theft cases have been reporting, but there is no looting or serious issues.
Law enforcement from across the state will be in South Baldwin county to help with patrols.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mom and son arrested after struggle with deputies
- Keys to the Game: Saints at Raiders
- Orange Beach PD: Only minor thefts, no looting
- Cox crews making progress reconnecting Gulf Coast, services continue to be restored
- Rep. Bradley Byrne announces President’s approval of Disaster Declaration