ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Next time you’re on the water you might see a new boat out there. Orange Beach Police highlighted the purchase of a new police boat in a Facebook post this week.

According to the post, Marine Division Officers headed to Jeanerette, Louisiana to pick up the new boat and tow it back to Baldwin County.

The post says “This is a very nice piece of equipment that was obtained on a port security grant.” The post says this is a needed piece of equipment to, in their words, “protect paradise proficiently.” Police vessels are on the water often on the lookout for impaired boaters or boats that are in trouble.