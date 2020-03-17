Orange Beach offers free child care during crisis

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) When kids in Orange Beach left school Tuesday, they won’t return for at least three weeks because of the coronavirus. Child care a big concern or many parents but in Orange Beach, the city will take care of it. “We set this up for our employees first so they could continue to work but it also made sense for parents of students that we provide it for them.”

“Camp Sunshine” and “Expect Excellence” are after-school and summer programs for kids from kindergarten to 6th grade. More than 400 kids are enrolled. Jonathan Langston is the director of “Expect Excellence”. “We needed to provide something because we, as the city and city employees, we still have a job to do in our community and we do it well.”

But does providing this type of child care defeat the purpose of being out of school in the first place? Mayor Tony Kennon doesn’t think so. “If you are blessed enough to not have to work then good for you. A single mom just can’t quit her job and stay home with her kids. A single dad the same way. We’ve got to have a little consideration for each other and find middle ground.”

The kids registered for the after-school child care will have their temperature taken as they arrive at the city’s recreation center. There will be hand and face-washing and a full-time nurse will be on staff.

