The award goes to only seven schools in Alabama and Orange Beach Middle School was one of them. Photo By: Whitney Leibold

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The A+ College Ready ‘School of Excellence’ Award goes to schools that experience record academic growth during the school year. The award goes to only seven schools in Alabama and Orange Beach Middle School was one of them.

“Orange Beach Middle School had greater improvement on the PSAT from the 7th grade year to the 8th grade year of any of the seven schools receiving this recognition” Orange Beach Superintendent, Randy Wilkes said.

Orange Beach Middle School showed significant improvement in math and reading scores to earn the award.

“And I’m excited about the fact that this group of 8th graders now going into the ninth grade very soon, one day will take the ACT and we are just hoping for tremendous results from that class” Wilkes said.

This award shows the hard work that Orange Beach Middle School staff and students put in during the school year. Wilkes said he is expecting the same results for this incoming school year.