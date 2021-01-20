Orange Beach mayor upset visitors can get vaccines before residents

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon expressed his frustration with Alabama’s vaccination plan during this week’s city council meeting.

“Allowing out-of-state visitors are getting vaccinated before our residents really hacks me off. I don’t know what the hell is wrong with Alabama, if we’ve lost our minds or what. If we’ve lost our minds or what, but we’re working to do our best to speed things up. If they need somebody to run the job, I’ll volunteer,” he said.

While addressing the vaccine clinic at the Daphne Civic Center, health department officials stated no proof of residency was needed to get the vaccine – those wanting the shot would just need to bring identification and fall under one of the eligible categories. Those categories are health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement, and those over 75 years of age.

We followed up with Mayor Kennon Wednesday. He said he’s in the process of reaching out to the health department and Baldwin County EMA to get a better understanding of the plan. He said if the area is getting limited doses – he “expects” them to go to residents first.