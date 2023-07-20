ORANGE BEACH, Ala.(WKRG) — Country star Jason Aldean is set to perform at The Wharf in Orange Beach amid backlash from the official music video of his song “Try That In A Small Town.” The song’s lyrics and imagery have faced significant scrutiny, so much so that CMT decided to pull the video.

Aldean is scheduled to perform at the Wharf Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says the Aldeans will be welcomed with open arms when they arrive.

“For me, for the woke mob to say a word about a man who is writing a song about trying to eliminate violence, with this same group of mobsters who are glorifying gangster rap and pop art, desecration of women, gun violence, gangs, drugs, the list goes on and on, this is an example of fakes and frauds and hypocrites the woke society, until the silent majority stands up, they are going to keep on bullying” Kennon said.

The song, released in May, has been heavily criticized since the release of the song’s music video. The video was filmed in front of a courthouse in Colombia, Tenn., where a Black man was lynched in the 1920s. In Aldeans video, the courthouse is projected with images of violent protests and criminal acts, as well as Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you’re tough,” Aldean sings.

Responding to the backlash, Aldean posted on his social media saying;

“Try that in a small town, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless the differences of background or belief”

“Got a gun that my grandad gave me,

they say one day they’re gonna round up,

well that sh*t might fly in the city, good luck,

try that in a small town,” Aldean sings.

“God put you where you are and gave you a platform and don’t you dare back down,” Kennon said. “And don’t you dare apologize for what you stand for, the woke mob are a bunch of bullies, and that’s what they want” Kennon said.

Kennon also believes that the show in late August will be sold out. Kennon says the community will rally around Aldean.

“Just from the Facebook post, the people I’ve talked with, the buzz, this is a rallying crowd, this is something people want to rally around, and they are going to show their support, and it’s really easy to come to a concert, that you want to listen to him anyways, but now you have a real reason to,” Kennon said.