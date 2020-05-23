Orange Beach Marine Police report single vessel accident in Ole River

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A single vessel accident was reported in Ole River around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange Beach Marine Police (OBMP).

Police say, an individual fell off the front of the vessel and was struck by the motor. They were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

More details are to be made available. This is a developing story.

