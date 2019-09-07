Orange Beach man takes photos of engagement from his balcony, needs help finding couple

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — An Orange Beach man is looking for a couple who were engaged on Orange Beach on Friday.

Brent Williams noticed the engagement taking place and snapped a few photos from the balcony of his condo at Turquoise Place. Williams wants to get the photos he took to the couple.

The photo shows a man down on one knee, seemingly proposing to a woman. They are in the middle of a heart drawn in the sand.

Williams tells News 5 the couple can reach out to him via Facebook messenger for the photos.