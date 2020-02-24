Orange Beach man on transplant list needs liver and a lift

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The canvas of Billy Hack’s life is filled with friends, dancing and football. But, for almost two decades his life has been spent waiting.

“I take 30 pills a day to stay alive,” Hack said.

Stage 4 liver failure has robbed him of the things he likes to do most. “It’s horrible being me. It really is, I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.”

In need of a liver transplant, “the call” came earlier this month that could have changed everything. He only has five hours to make it to the hospital in Birmingham. “A lot of pressure on you during that time to make sure you can make that window.”

Call after call to volunteers went unanswered. He even considered Uber, “It was 600 bucks but I would have paid it.”

He missed the deadline and the liver went to someone else. “The best-case scenario is that I had a plane that could fly me up there and get me there in time,” Hack said.

He hopes his canvas will be filled once again and that 2020 is the year that happens, “I hope so, 20 is my football number. So, there you go.”

Friends are rallying in support of Hack. A fundraiser by a good friend and local musician Johnny Barbato is scheduled for April 18 at “Johnny B’s Preservation Hall” in Elberta.

