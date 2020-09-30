Orange Beach man fighting to recover from cancer and hurricane

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — “My grandfather built this house it means a lot to me.” The house on Pensacola Avenue in Bear Point is where it all started for Eric Hunter. “When I was a little boy, I was about 12 and I said I know what I want to be. A boat captain. I don’t want to be a fireman or a policeman. It was always driving a boat and that’s what I did.”

But the house he has known as home all these years, took a beating from Hurricane Sally. “I think it might of actually have floated a little bit,” says Hunter.

It’s been that kind of year for him. “Got sick and all of sudden this came along like another slap in the face.”

What the wind didn’t damage, the water did. “The water just kept creeping up and creeping up. Water has never been in this house ever.”

For the first time in his life he is asking for help. Something that doesn’t come easily to an old boat captain. Volunteers and neighbors have answered that call and he’s not giving up. “You can’t just roll over and give up. It gets tough but I’m tougher.”

This is where it all started for Eric Hunter, “I’m not sure how much longer I will be with everybody here but I’m hanging tough no matter what.” He is determined this is not how it will end.

Hunter is in need of someone who can help level his house and replace the sub-flooring.

His daughter has also set up a GoFundMe page for her Dad. If you can help, just click on the link.

