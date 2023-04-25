ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Alabama’s beaches has made the list of best small beach towns in the U.S. for Summer.

Trips to Discover, a travel website, put Orange Beach on their list of best small beach towns.

“Orange Beach is renowned for its magnificent white-sand beaches. Mostly made up of quartz, it results in picture-perfect sand that sparkles in the sun while the water is a brilliant blue creating a stunning contrast,” read the website. “There are nine miles of beaches here, bringing plenty of opportunities for swimming, boating, parasailing, and more. Dolphin cruises are popular, with so many inhabiting the sea here that you’re guaranteed a sighting with Dolphin Cruises Aboard the Cold Mil Fleet. Head inland and you’ll find challenging golf courses, scenic hiking, and biking trails, and more. The Wharf serves as an entertainment district, offering shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

The list wasn’t ranked, but Orange Beach was listed in good company. Other beaches featured on the list include Tybee Island, Ga. and Fernandina Beach, Fla.,

Orange Beach was also named to the Top 16 Prettiest White Sand Beaches in the United States, along with Pensacola Beach.