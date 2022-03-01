ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach celebrated Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday this week. Thousands of revelers packing the beach highway hoping to catch beads, Moonpies and other throws. WKRG News 5 spoke with people enjoying the parades.

“To us it’s just an absolute blast. We look forward to this every year,” said a reveler.

Last year the parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year visitors are making sure they don’t miss out.

“Enjoying the people, enjoying the friends and enjoying the day off,” said Eric Baker.

Nearly 60 floats participated in this year’s parade. Each float had a unique theme and the energy could be felt across the mile-long route.

“I like all the people. They’re so happy. They throw lots of big stuff and I like the stuffed animals,” said Ava Northcutt.

Sunny skies helped draw large crowds to Baldwin County Tuesday. What’s not to love about Mardi Gras with white, sandy beaches just footsteps away?

“We just enjoy the friendship and the fun and festivities. It’s a blast,” said Bob Wheat.

The parade kicked off at 2 p.m. and lasted about 45 minutes.