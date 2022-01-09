Orange Beach issues 145 permits in first golf cart registration event

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of golf carts are now deemed street legal in Orange Beach. City officials held their first inspection and registration day Saturday at the Bear Point Civic Association Center. According to a city Facebook post, 145 permits were issued.

New rules were proposed in 2021. They required golf carts driven on city streets to meet certain safety requirements. This is the first of several inspection and permitting events planned in the coming weeks. The new rules go into effect on March 1st. You can find a list of future inspection events here.