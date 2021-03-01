Orange Beach High School principal resigns, interim principal named

Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) Orange Beach High School principal Erika McCoy has resigned from the Baldwin County School System after being placed on paid administrative leave in January.

In a statement released to WKRG News 5 Superintendent Eddie Tyler says: “We received a letter of resignation from Dr. McCoy and the board has accepted it. Dr. Robbie Smith has been named interim principal of Orange Beach Middle/High School. Wes Pouncey will continue to serve as the school’s assistant principal.” 

McCoy’s resignation is effective August 31.

