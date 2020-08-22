Orange Beach High School plays debut varsity football game

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Makos took the varsity football field in uniform for the team’s first time under the Friday Night Lights.

This is the first year the school’s new campus is open with all grade levels in class.

The new high and middle schools came to fruition as Gulf Shores made moves to split from the county school system. Before the split, middle and high school students living in Orange Beach would attend class in Gulf Shores.

“So many emotions,” said Principal Erika McCoy. “Honestly it has been a long time coming. I am so proud of and for out coaching staff and students and our whole community, because this is one for the memory books.”

