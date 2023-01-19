ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Students fill the hallways as the bell rings at Orange Beach High School, some going to math class or science class. But for other students, they head into Michael McCrady’s graphic design class.

“We focus on bringing in the community to have the students create logos and designs and then next door in the actual print shop, we would take everything that we would design and move it into the production phase and create the banners and the signs,” McCrady said.

McCrady’s class has designed logos for small businesses, churches and for the upcoming Mako Masquerade event.

For each design request from the community, the students compete to see whose logo is most creative. Whoever wins gets to contribute their design.

“The students love seeing their stuff out in the community, and actually understanding that this stuff is real, it’s not just something out of a book” McCrady said.

Senior Myles Morgan has become passionate about graphic design because of the class

“I’ve been working on all kinds of stuff from, flyers to posters to schedules for sports teams and all kinds of different things, so it’s really helped me out,” Morgan said.

McCrady told WKRG News 5 he sees many of his students continue their love and talent for graphic design when they graduate and head to college, and that it is important to provide classes of different interests in high school.