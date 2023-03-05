A report from Stacker has named Orange Beach as one of the cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from Stacker has named Orange Beach as one of the cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama.

Stacker used data from Zillow to compile the list of the most expensive homes. The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley metro ranked second for the metro with the most cities in the top 30 for Alabama and the Mobile metro ranked sixth.

Out of 30 cities, Orange Beach ranked third for having the most expensive homes. According to the report, the typical home value for homes in Orange Beach is $622,662. Over the past five years, homes have increased in price by 88% and over the past year the price has gone up 8.7%.

The city ranked no. 1 for the most expensive homes in Alabama is Mountain Brook. The typical home value for Mountain Brook is $816,214.