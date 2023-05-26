BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Memorial day weekend is upon us. As more people flock to Alabama coast beaches, local law enforcement are swelling their presence in heavy traffic areas. Orange Beach Police and Gulf Shores Police are getting ready for the busy weekend ahead.

Gulf Shores Police said they will assign additional units to the beachfront areas. They want people to see their traffic patrols.

“Our traffic units will be highly visible along the heavy traffic areas of the city. The traffic units will be directing their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers and aggressive drivers,” said Gulf Shores Detective Carl Wittstruck.

Orange Beach Police will also have more units out. They plan to increase patrol by 25 percent. Orange Beach Police are not only planning for the Memorial Day weekend crowd. Kenny Chesney has two concerts this weekend. Orange Beach Police said they will have an additional 10 to 12 units at those concerts.

In 2021, Orange Beach Police arrested eight people for driving under the influence over Memorial Day weekend. In 2022, they arrested five. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they arrested five people across the state for DUI over the 2022 holiday weekend.

Gulf Shores Police said past Memorial Day weekend DUI arrest numbers were not available at the time of our request.