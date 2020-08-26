BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in three Baldwin County cities voted to keep their current mayors.
In Orange Beach, Tony Kennon defeated Dan Hayes 1,674 votes to 836.
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft kept his position, receiving 1,709 votes to opponent John Bays Jr.’s 962.
Bob Wills will continue to serve as Bay Minette’s mayor. Wills received 675 votes to opponent Harry Still III’s 177.
LATEST STORIES
- Foley election results are in
- Sullivan elected new mayor of Fairhope
- Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Bay Minette re-elect current mayors
- Spanish Fort mayoral race headed for a run-off
- Evergreen calls its election races