Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Bay Minette re-elect current mayors

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The video is so disturbing, disgusting really, that no part of it should be shared on television or online. But, it was apparently shared on social media and now a Daphne assisted living home employee has been fired. WKRG News 5 Investigates started digging into the story behind the video when it was sent to our newsroom.

The video shows a woman in scrubs poking what appears to be the corpse of a recently deceased resident. The video is silent, but appears to show the woman then laughing in the face of the elderly woman's body, a mask hanging from the employee's ear.