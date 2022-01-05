Orange Beach golf cart inspections start Saturday

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Golf cart drivers in Orange Beach will have several opportunities in January and February to have their golf carts inspected and permits registered before the new ordinance, passed in November, goes into effect March 1.

On March 1, golf carts operating on designated city streets will need to be permitted. To get a permit, the golf cart must pass an inspection. Inspections and permit registrations will be held across the community:

Jan. 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Bear Point Civic Association Center

Jan. 15, Lauder Place

Jan. 17, Orange Beach Rec Center parking lot

Jan. 22, the Golf Center parking lot

Jan. 29, Terry Cove pool parking lot

Feb. 5, Windward Lakes and Terry Cove pool

Feb. 9, Bear Point Civic Association Center

Feb. 12, Cypress Village

Orange Beach Police officers will check for the following golf cart equipment and information:

Driver’s license

Liability insurance

Headlights (no higher than 36 inches)

Rear view mirror

Brake lights

Operable brakes

Front and read turn signals

Steering wheel

Windshield

Orange Beach Police said in a news release that golf carts must meet all requirements to be permitted. Owners must present a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. For carts that pass inspection, police will collect a $75 fee and issue two permit decals. The permits are valid for three years, according to the news release.

City Council began public discussion about a new golf cart ordinance in Sept. 2021. The ordinance was passed on Nov. 16.