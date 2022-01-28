Orange Beach, Ala. (WKRG) — Excitement is mounting for the 30th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show.

The 6-hour event is being held at The Wharf and will feature 100 arts and crafts vendors, all-day entertainment, tons of seafood and lots of classic and hot rod vehicles for families to enjoy.

The fun-filled event is open to the public and admission is free with the exception of a $2 per car donation for parking.

All proceeds collected from the festival will support the Makos Academic Arts & Athletics Club and Orange Beach schools.

The event is scheduled to occur on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.