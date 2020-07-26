Orange Beach firefighters save osprey tangled in fish netting

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Orange Beach help save an osprey tangled in some discarded fish netting. According to a Facebook post by the Orange Beach Wildlife Center, firefighters responded to a call about the bird tangled and hanging upside down from a tree.
Firefighters were able to free the osprey but not able to completely remove the netting. They hope the bird can make a full recovery. It’s a good reminder to clean-up when done with recreational fishing.
“Please remember to properly dispose of fishing line, hooks, and netting,” said the post.
