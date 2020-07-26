Orange Beach firefighters save osprey tangled in fish netting

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Orange Beach help save an osprey tangled in some discarded fish netting. According to a Facebook post by the Orange Beach Wildlife Center, firefighters responded to a call about the bird tangled and hanging upside down from a tree.

Firefighters were able to free the osprey but not able to completely remove the netting. They hope the bird can make a full recovery. It’s a good reminder to clean-up when done with recreational fishing.

“Please remember to properly dispose of fishing line, hooks, and netting,” said the post.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories