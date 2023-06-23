ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — In an emergency situation, first responders are racing against the clock to get the patient to a hospital as quickly as possible. Many times, they are slowed down when loved ones are looking to meet up at the hospital, ask for directions and they lose precious time.

Deputy Chief Jeff Smith of Orange Beach Fire Rescue came up with a quick and easy solution.

“We can provide them with a card, we check box the hospital that we are transporting them to, they can use their camera on their phones to scan the QR code, it opens google maps, they hit start and it gives them directions,” Smith said.

Deputy Chief Smith also explained that during prime tourist season, many of their calls for service are from out-of-towners and the cards have been a huge help.

“It’s been very successful, we’ve handed out a lot of cards. Of course, we are a tourist town, so most people we respond to don’t know where the local hospitals are. Many times we transport them to Florida hospitals,” Smith said.